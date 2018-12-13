Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

In related news, insider John Engelen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.55 per share, with a total value of C$31,650.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $82,344 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE SPB traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.56 and a twelve month high of C$13.56.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$481.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.53%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.