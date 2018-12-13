Surge Energy (SGY) Shares Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Surge Energy traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 139,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 854,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.36.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

In other news, insider James Leigh Stannard bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.62 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. Also, Director Paul Colborne bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 149,920 shares of company stock worth $304,593.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -508.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/surge-energy-sgy-shares-down-7-8-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.