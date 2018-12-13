Surge Energy (SGY) Shares Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Surge Energy traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 139,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 854,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Surge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.36.
In other news, insider James Leigh Stannard bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.62 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. Also, Director Paul Colborne bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 149,920 shares of company stock worth $304,593.
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -508.76%.
Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)
Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.
