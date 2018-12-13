SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Stake Lessened by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $204.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $197.71 and a one year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIVB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,421.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

