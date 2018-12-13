Symmetry Peak Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,801,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,517,000 after buying an additional 530,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,594,000 after buying an additional 323,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,607,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,481,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,458,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,986,000 after buying an additional 223,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,344,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,925,000 after buying an additional 622,618 shares in the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $2,430,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 3,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

