Symmetry Peak Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up 0.9% of Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.69. 554,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,478. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.37. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. MKM Partners set a $177.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

