Symmetry Peak Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (LX)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,586,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter worth $4,783,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,575,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. 6.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 2,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,671. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.69. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. LexinFintech’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

