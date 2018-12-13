Symmetry Peak Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM)

Symmetry Peak Management LLC reduced its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AlarmCom by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AlarmCom by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,769 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,694. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. 13,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,434. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $111.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on AlarmCom from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded AlarmCom to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

