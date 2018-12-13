Symrise (SY1) PT Set at €68.00 by Morgan Stanley

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €68.00 ($79.07) price target from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.20 ($67.67) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.88 ($83.58).

FRA:SY1 opened at €68.88 ($80.09) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

