SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Holdings Reduced by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP reduced its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,944,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,475,000 after buying an additional 89,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,967,000 after buying an additional 92,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,356,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,477,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $141.94.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,809 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $217,360.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 370,331 shares of company stock worth $29,495,099 and have sold 6,609 shares worth $534,250. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNX shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

