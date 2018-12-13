Synopsys (SNPS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synopsys’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results gained traction from a solid uptick across all product groups and geographies. The company is benefiting from solid growth in its EDA and IP businesses. Its sustained focus on introducing new products, acquisitions and deal wins continues to boost results. Moreover, unique intellectual properties and global support provided by the company will likely drive its forthcoming results. Additionally, the acquisition of Cigital and Black Duck are establishing tactical quality relations with clients, leading to higher demand creation, cross-selling and a substantial rise in brand recognition. However, its escalating costs and expenses, which are thwarting margins, make us increasingly cautious about its near-term profitability. Its shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Benchmark raised Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Synopsys stock opened at $89.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. Synopsys has a one year low of $80.13 and a one year high of $103.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.37. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $795.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $1,783,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,007.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 50,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $4,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,450.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,569,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,683,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,450,000 after buying an additional 731,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,925,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,896,000 after buying an additional 644,307 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 936,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after buying an additional 550,522 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,129,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,066,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

