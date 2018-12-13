Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 798,854 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 238,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Blair purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Camp purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $110,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $618,064.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $399,195 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

