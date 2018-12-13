Synthetic Biologics Inc (SYN) Short Interest Up 32.3% in November

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,545 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 290,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 791,847 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.39.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

