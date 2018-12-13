T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Holdings Trimmed by Sandell Asset Management Corp.

Sandell Asset Management Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,972 shares during the period. T-Mobile Us makes up approximately 0.9% of Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $1,033,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $3,511,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,192 shares of company stock worth $5,880,673 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $66.55. 175,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,654. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

