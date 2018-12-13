T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Shares Sold by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,984 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $3,511,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $1,033,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,192 shares of company stock worth $5,880,673. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $70.94.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

