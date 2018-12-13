Tapestry Inc (TPR) Shares Bought by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 125.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Tapestry worth $51,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 128.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,019. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tapestry from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

