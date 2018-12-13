Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 121.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -846.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In related news, Director Chris Tong purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

