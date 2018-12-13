Taubman Centers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 805 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,198% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.63. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $159.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Jonathan Litt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,430.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $122,363 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 434.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,845,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,892 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,305,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,244,000 after acquiring an additional 389,099 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,043,000 after acquiring an additional 307,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 232,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 455,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 209,725 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price objective on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.99.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

