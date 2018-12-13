Taylor Wimpey (TW) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday. They currently have GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down from GBX 206 ($2.69)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 244 ($3.19) to GBX 237 ($3.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 182 ($2.38) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 191.60 ($2.50).

LON TW opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.78) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.90 ($2.77).

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 745,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £999,433.64 ($1,305,937.07). Also, insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 112,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £148,988.40 ($194,679.73).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

