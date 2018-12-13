TechnipFMC (FTI) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Boston Partners acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,451,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,005,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,644,000 after acquiring an additional 735,340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,629,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 597,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,908,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

