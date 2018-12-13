TEGNA (TGNA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Gabelli started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,012,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,314,000 after acquiring an additional 549,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 415,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in TEGNA by 49.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 17.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

