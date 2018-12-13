Telefonica (TEF) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.55. Telefonica shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 2015113 shares.

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Telefonica’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 40.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,647,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,255 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 23.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,299,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the second quarter valued at $1,729,000. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 41.0% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 312,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 90,958 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 338.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 117,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 90,731 shares during the period. 0.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

