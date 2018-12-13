Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on December 31st

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.502 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Dragon Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.02.

Templeton Dragon Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 39.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE TDF opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

In other Templeton Dragon Fund news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 271,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $5,229,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

