Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 97.08% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

TPX stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,138. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

