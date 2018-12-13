Teresa Wynn Roseborough Sells 7,203 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD) Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $1,278,172.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,692.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $174.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $228,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 54.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,981,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,189,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,129,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,062,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

