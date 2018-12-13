TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TerraForm Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.23). TerraForm Power posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TerraForm Power will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TerraForm Power.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). TerraForm Power had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $246.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TERP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised TerraForm Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised TerraForm Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of TerraForm Power in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 34.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,943 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $93,844,000 after buying an additional 2,068,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,705,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,903,000 after buying an additional 181,610 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 7.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,997,934 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 139,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,479,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after buying an additional 157,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TerraForm Power by 179.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 908,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TERP opened at $11.41 on Friday. TerraForm Power has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. TerraForm Power’s payout ratio is -62.81%.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

