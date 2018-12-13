Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Holdings Lowered by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,371,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,507,000 after buying an additional 1,355,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,586,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,159,000 after purchasing an additional 377,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,008.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,012,000 after purchasing an additional 319,360 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 471,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 185,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 165,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,579.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $94.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/texas-capital-bancshares-inc-tcbi-holdings-lowered-by-rehmann-capital-advisory-group.html.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.