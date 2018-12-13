Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Stake Lessened by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.28% of Texas Roadhouse worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.16 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James F. Parker sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $264,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,660.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,181.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of October 29, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 575 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

