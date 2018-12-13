Textainer Group (TGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.93

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 1699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textainer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 139,957 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 1,166,228.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 956,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 956,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 796,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 747,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 73,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

