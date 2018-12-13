The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 145,625 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $205,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,541,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Highland Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,405,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,845,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,778,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $267.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $254.77 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 145,625 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-acquires-145625-shares-of-ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv.html.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.