The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 356,938 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,106,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $139,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 253.7% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 310,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,744 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,835.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 324.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 57.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of PBA opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.08%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

