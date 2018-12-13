The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,688,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $147,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,435,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.50%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $43.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

