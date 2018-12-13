The Medicines (MDCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Medicines Company's pipeline boasts a potential blockbuster candidate, inclisiran, being developed for hypercholesterolemia. Moreover, the company implemented a workforce lay-off last year for better alignment of its cost and structure. We are also encouraged by The Medicines Co.’s regular divestiture of non-core products. This will optimize its capital structure and enhance its liquidity position. However, with divestment of its marketed products, the company’s ability to successfully develop and bring in new products to the market is highly important for growth. Any regulatory setback will weigh heavily on the stock. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

MDCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen set a $46.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of The Medicines stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 141,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,322. The Medicines has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,477.75%. The company had revenue of ($3.30) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Medicines will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Medicines news, EVP Christopher T. Cox acquired 50,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $992,419.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 60,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,876.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCO. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Medicines by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Medicines by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Medicines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in The Medicines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

