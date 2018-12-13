The Western Union Company (WU) EVP Caroline Tsai Sells 2,440 Shares

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) EVP Caroline Tsai sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $45,164.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,446.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,850,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,895. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 194.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,924,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $872,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 53,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,221,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166,142 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in The Western Union by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,200,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,611,000 after purchasing an additional 809,286 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,403,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,288,000 after purchasing an additional 855,121 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of The Western Union from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

