THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.87 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00001271 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, WazirX, Gate.io and OKEx. Over the last week, THETA has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and $1.01 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.02307288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00141320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00172262 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.10276931 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io, Coinbit, IDEX, WazirX, OKEx, Binance, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

