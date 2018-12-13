Thor Industries (THO) Trading Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock to $78.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Thor Industries traded as low as $56.90 and last traded at $55.06. Approximately 606,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 908,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.08.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on THO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $408,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Peter Busch Orthwein sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $350,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 436.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

