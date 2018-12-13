Timicoin Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TMC)

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Timicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Timicoin has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Timicoin has a market cap of $7.33 million and $19,251.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.02483502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00141588 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00173262 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.05 or 0.09963414 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029588 BTC.

About Timicoin

Timicoin’s genesis date was September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 309,664,635 coins and its circulating supply is 307,892,909 coins. The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Timicoin’s official website is timicoin.io. Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth.

Buying and Selling Timicoin

Timicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Timicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Timicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

