Titon Holdings plc (TON) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Titon Holdings plc (LON:TON) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This is an increase from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TON remained flat at $GBX 180 ($2.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591. Titon has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 222 ($2.90).

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

