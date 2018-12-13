TittieCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (TIT)

TittieCoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One TittieCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and YoBit. During the last week, TittieCoin has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TittieCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $7.00 worth of TittieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TittieCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00703275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00021472 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000902 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00014206 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00001374 BTC.

TittieCoin Profile

TittieCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2014. TittieCoin’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. TittieCoin’s official website is tittiecoin.com. TittieCoin’s official Twitter account is @TittieCoin. The Reddit community for TittieCoin is /r/tittiecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TittieCoin

TittieCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TittieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TittieCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TittieCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TittieCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TittieCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.