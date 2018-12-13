Tivity Health (TVTY) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Oppenheimer

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2018 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of TVTY opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $44.35.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Tivity Health had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donato Tramuto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,919.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth $6,604,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 966,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 386,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 386,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,788,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

