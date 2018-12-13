TLG Immobilien (TLG) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

TLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.17 ($29.26).

Shares of ETR:TLG opened at €25.06 ($29.14) on Thursday. TLG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a 12 month high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

