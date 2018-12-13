TLP Group LLC Buys New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $746,818,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $303,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $266,540,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $206,665,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,512,233,000 after buying an additional 1,616,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

