TLP Group LLC Buys New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

In other news, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total transaction of $5,181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,887,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,461,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.40.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $354.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $265.29 and a one year high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

