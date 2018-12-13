Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $129,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $112,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $208,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.22.
In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $1,492,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,214,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,001 shares of company stock worth $15,713,556. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:TWLO opened at $96.67 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.94 and a beta of 1.10.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
