Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 19,582 Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $12,164,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.28.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $669,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 19,582 Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/tocqueville-asset-management-l-p-buys-shares-of-19582-bausch-health-companies-inc-bhc.html.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.