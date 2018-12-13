Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 43.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Godaddy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,115,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,782 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Godaddy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Godaddy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,619,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Godaddy stock opened at $65.22 on Thursday. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $2,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,623.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $27,227.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,996. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

