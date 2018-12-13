Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Match Group stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

