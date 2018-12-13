Todd A. Milano Purchases 280 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (STRA) Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Director Todd A. Milano purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,308.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,585.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STRA stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,013. Strategic Education Inc has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $154.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 113.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 100.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,184,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $299,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 100.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $299,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 22.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,068,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,481,000 after acquiring an additional 198,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 655.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 821,121 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

