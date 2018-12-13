TODS S P A/ADR (TDPAY) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TODS S P A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TDPAY stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. TODS S P A/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TODS S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TODS S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.