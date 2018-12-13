Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) Short Interest Update

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,642 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 345,831 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,865 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at $225,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 74.3% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $77.73 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

