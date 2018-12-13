Toscafund Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 170,000 Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)

Toscafund Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,000. Hamilton Lane comprises approximately 5.7% of Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 760.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 92.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 1,070 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $41,312.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 28,087 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $1,327,391.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,157 shares of company stock worth $6,094,704. Corporate insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

HLNE stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $54.59.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 67.76% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

